ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average of $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

