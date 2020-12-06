ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

