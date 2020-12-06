ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of EL opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,299,118 shares of company stock worth $561,291,277. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

