ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 22,115 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

