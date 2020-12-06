ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

