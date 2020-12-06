Prudential’s (PUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.