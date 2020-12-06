Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 12,200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

