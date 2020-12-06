Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Alarm.com worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,041. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Alarm.com stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

