Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $245.87 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

