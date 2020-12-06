Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 430 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 130,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -242.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

