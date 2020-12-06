Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $350.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $1,420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,793. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.72.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

