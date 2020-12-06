Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Eldorado Gold worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE:EGO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

