Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

PNC opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

