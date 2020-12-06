Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.60 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 418.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 152,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,150 shares of company stock worth $675,915. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

