Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

DLR stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.