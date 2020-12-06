Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

