Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,858 shares of company stock worth $8,781,174. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

