Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 650,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 335.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.69 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,558 shares of company stock worth $2,751,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

