Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of WD-40 worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $736,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WD-40 by 46.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $254.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $264.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

