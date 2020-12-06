Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 160 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $246.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $272.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.70 and its 200 day moving average is $195.92.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.