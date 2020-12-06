Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,600 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.2% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $499.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $501.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

