Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.