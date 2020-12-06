Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $34,344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,228,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.03.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $4,939,684.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,785,627.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock worth $41,888,575. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

