Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,400 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of QIAGEN worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,609.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

