Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 39,131 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Select Medical worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,020 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 731,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 389,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SEM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

