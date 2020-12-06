Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 690 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Chart Industries stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $109.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

