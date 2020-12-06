Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 930 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 461.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 148.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

