Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 91,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.17 and a beta of 1.27. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

