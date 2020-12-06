Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Lifted by Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.72.

ERO stock opened at C$20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.55. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

