Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

