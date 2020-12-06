Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 199.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudd International Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 63,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.26 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

