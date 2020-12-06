Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

