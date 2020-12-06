Reviewing Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Remote Dynamics and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US 5.19% 9.60% 3.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remote Dynamics and T-Mobile US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US $45.00 billion 3.64 $3.47 billion $4.02 32.79

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remote Dynamics and T-Mobile US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A T-Mobile US 0 4 20 0 2.83

T-Mobile US has a consensus price target of $131.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remote Dynamics Company Profile

Remote Dynamics, Inc. was acquired by Telogis, Inc in July 2010. Previously, Remote Dynamics was engaged in the marketing, sale, and support of automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions in the United States. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services. The company offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

