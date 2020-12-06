Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to $11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

