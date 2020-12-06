Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

