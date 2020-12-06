Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $69.32 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.