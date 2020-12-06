Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 5,914 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 157.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,515,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,065,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,948,000 after buying an additional 337,235 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 67.5% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

