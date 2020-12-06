SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.89% of SL Green Realty worth $164,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

