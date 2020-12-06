SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $286.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

