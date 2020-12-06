Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

