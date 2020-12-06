SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

