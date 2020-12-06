S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

STBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

