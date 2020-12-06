Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $192.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day moving average of $221.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,914 in the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

