Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCBFY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SCBFY stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

