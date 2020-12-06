Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCBFY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SCBFY stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

