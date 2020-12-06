Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

