Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.58. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,119 shares of company stock worth $10,101,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

