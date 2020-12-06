Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

