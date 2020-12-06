Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $293.20 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

