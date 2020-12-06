Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Textron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

