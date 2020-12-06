The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $705.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $711.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

